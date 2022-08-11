MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Market Cap of $229,192.47

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $229,192.47 and approximately $39,293.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
