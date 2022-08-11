Maker (MKR) Price Hits $1,105.56 on Major Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $320.73 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $1,105.56 or 0.04543075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,335.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars.

