Main Street Capital Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,317,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

