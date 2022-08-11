MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $4.69. MacroGenics shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 989,518 shares.
MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
MacroGenics Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $305.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 22.2% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
