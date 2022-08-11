Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,109. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund ( NYSE:MFD Get Rating ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

