Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,109. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.
Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
