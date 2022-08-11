MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading 50% Higher

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 501,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 264,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

