LuaSwap Price Down 2.4% This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,394.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,854,217 coins and its circulating supply is 177,269,228 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

