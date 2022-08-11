Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

