London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.81

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.81 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.10 ($0.28). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 215,000 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of £18.43 million and a PE ratio of -115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.87.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.