Lizhi (LIZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.18. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

