Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Stock Price Up 8%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,207,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,052,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Livento Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Livento Group

(Get Rating)

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livento Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livento Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.