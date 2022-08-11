Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Stock Price Up 8%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,207,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,052,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Livento Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Livento Group
Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.
