Lisk (LSK) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $162.66 million and $9.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

