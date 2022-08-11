Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

