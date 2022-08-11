Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$6.00 on Thursday, hitting C$66.19. The company had a trading volume of 487,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,825,239.39. In related news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. purchased 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,276 shares in the company, valued at C$15,825,239.39. Insiders bought 178,126 shares of company stock worth $9,901,983 in the last quarter.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

