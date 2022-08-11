Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 109,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,437. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.