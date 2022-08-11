LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

