Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,187 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 135,760 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

