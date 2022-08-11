Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.0% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 8,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.73 and a 1 year high of $100.11.

See Also

