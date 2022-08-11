Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $551.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

