Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 95,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

