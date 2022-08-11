Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,532. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.