Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.71. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

