Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.95. 141,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

