Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,432. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

