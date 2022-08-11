Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.49. 32,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

