Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ABT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.93. 97,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

