Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,453,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

