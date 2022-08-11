Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $67.50.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.