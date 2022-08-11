Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

CSCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 293,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

