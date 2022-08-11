Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.46 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $535.15 million and approximately $43.46 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.18 or 0.00263738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

