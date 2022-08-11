Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 5,184 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,158 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,019,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,297,000 after acquiring an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,810.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 432,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

FXI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,847,758. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.