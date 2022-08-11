Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $12.20 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,082. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

