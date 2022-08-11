Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 26,004 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 38,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 13,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 625,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 112,348 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 87,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $479.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

