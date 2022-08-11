Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $6.93 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.26% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,716. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

