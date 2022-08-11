KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 39,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 61,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.