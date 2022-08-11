Klever One Day Volume Hits $4.20 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

