Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $887.95 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $887.95 million and approximately $56.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,308,543 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

