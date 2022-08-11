KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

NYSE KAHC remained flat at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.