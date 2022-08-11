Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $7.67. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 7,717 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,992,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 9,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,477,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,107,223.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,422 shares of company stock valued at $906,267. Insiders own 56.40% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

