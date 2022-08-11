King DAG (KDAG) 1-Day Volume Hits $261,308.00

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 78.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $261,308.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

