Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 141.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

