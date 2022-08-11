KeyCorp Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $27.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.24. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,062,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

