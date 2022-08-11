KeyCorp Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $27.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.24. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
