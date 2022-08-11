Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 2,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $783.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.