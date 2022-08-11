Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.42 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $167.42 million and $557,851.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 844,926,420 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.