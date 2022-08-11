KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.00. KDDI shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 222,020 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

