Kalata Hits Market Capitalization of $20,601.37 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $20,601.37 and approximately $189.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.