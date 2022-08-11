Kalata Hits Market Capitalization of $20,601.37 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $20,601.37 and approximately $189.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015360 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038398 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
