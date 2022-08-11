Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, a growth of 344.5% from the July 15th total of 222,100 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KAVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 247,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

