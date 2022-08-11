K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 2.6%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.77). Approximately 98,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £168.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,290.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.02.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

