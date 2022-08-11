Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 14.22 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £377.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,410.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($271,870.47).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

