JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £125 ($151.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £108.18 ($130.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £112.90 ($136.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.98.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

